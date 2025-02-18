Rick Karsdorp Injury: Trains Tuesday

Karsdorp (undisclosed) is a late call for Wednesday's match against Juventus, according to Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf.

Karsdorp missed out over the weekend but has started to train again, leaving some room for him to make the call for Wednesday. This would be a huge boost for the club, as has been their starting right-back when fit. He will likely need to pass a fitness test to be available, with Richard Ledezma as his likely replacement.