Jones was in the starting XI for the first time this season with St. Pauli and had two big chances to score a goal but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net. The striker has been replaced in the 68th minute after holding his thigh. Jones will be assessed in the coming hours and will hope to be back available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund. That said, Jones has mainly been a bench option since his return from injury, therefore if he had to miss that game, it would be a minor loss for the club.