Jones suffered a severe shoulder injury before the start of the season that ruled him out for months and prevented him from making his debut for his new club. The forward has been back in training for two weeks and is very close to returning to the match squad, with a potential comeback as soon as Sunday's clash against Union Berlin. This is excellent news for St. Pauli because Jones is expected to play a meaningful role in the frontline and will be a boost in attack, backed by the 18 goals he scored last season in the third division in England.