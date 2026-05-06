Ricky-Jade Jones Injury: Returns to full training

Jones (ankle) returned to full training capacity for the first time Wednesday since suffering a syndesmosis tear more than three months ago and could be in contention for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, according to Hamburger Abendblatt.

Jones had been working his way back through individual running and rehabilitation drills after the serious ankle injury that ruled him out for the majority of the season, making his return to full collective sessions a significant milestone. Whether he makes the matchday squad against Leipzig will be determined over the coming days, but his return to full training is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to contribute in the final fixtures of St. Pauli's Bundesliga campaign.