Ricky-Jade Jones Injury: Set for shoulder surgery
Jones is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder after receiving a diagnosis last Monday, the club announced.
Jones will be sidelined for several weeks as he is set to undergo shoulder surgery after sustaining the injury in a friendly against SV Drochtersen/Assel on July 12. This is a big blow for the team, as the forward was expected to play a role in the frontline of St. Pauli heading into 2025/26.
