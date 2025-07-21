Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ricky-Jade Jones headshot

Ricky-Jade Jones Injury: Set for shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Jones is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder after receiving a diagnosis last Monday, the club announced.

Jones will be sidelined for several weeks as he is set to undergo shoulder surgery after sustaining the injury in a friendly against SV Drochtersen/Assel on July 12. This is a big blow for the team, as the forward was expected to play a role in the frontline of St. Pauli heading into 2025/26.

Ricky-Jade Jones
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now