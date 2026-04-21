Ricky-Jade Jones Injury: Spotted running on grass

Jones (ankle) was spotted running on the pitch again as part of his rehabilitation following an ankle surgery, according to the club.

Jones had been ruled out for several months after rupturing a ligament in his foot during a DFB Pokal match, making his return to outdoor work an encouraging step in what is expected to be a lengthy recovery process. The forward had just begun earning consecutive starts before the injury struck, and while a return this season remains impossible given the severity of the original issue, getting back on the grass is a positive milestone in his rehabilitation. Martijn Kaars and Andreas Hountondji have been covering the striker role in his absence.