Jones was unable to finish Tuesday's DFB Pokal clash against Leverkusen after picking up a likely serious ankle injury that required treatment on the pitch. The forward is expected to be evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue and whether he will need time on the sidelines as a season ending injury is feared. Jones has started in his last two appearances, so his status is one to monitor closely as it could influence the starting lineup moving forward. If he is forced to miss time on the sidelines, Martijn Kaars could be next in line to reclaim the starting role at the number 9, eventhough newcomer Taichi Hara could also get a chance.