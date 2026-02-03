Jones was unable to finish Tuesday's DFB Pokal clash against Leverkusen after picking up an apparent injury that required treatment on the pitch. The forward is expected to be evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue and whether he will need time on the sidelines. Jones has started in his last two appearances, so his status is one to monitor closely as it could influence the starting lineup for Saturday's showdown with Stuttgart. If he is forced to miss the match, Martijn Kaars could be next in line to reclaim the starting role at the number 9.