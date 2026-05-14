Ricky-Jade Jones News: Recovers, option Saturday

Jones (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Ricky-Jade is available again, away from the gastrointestinal virus. We want to take him with us; nothing stands in the way. He trained well this week."

Jones is not going to miss any more time after he was dealing with an ankle injury, as the forward has been cleared of the injury. After around three months out, this is huge news for the forward, leaving him as an option to end the campaign. However, he has only started in three of his eight appearances this season, scoring two goals in his time on the field.