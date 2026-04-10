Rico Henry Injury: Another match out

Henry (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Everton, according to his club.

Henry was eyeing a return to play after the break, but will still need further time, not an option to face the Toffees. This is unfortunate for the defender, as he will now wait to see if he can train in the coming week, potentially an option to face Fulham on April 18. This will mark a fourth straight missed match for the full-back.