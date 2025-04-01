Rico Henry Injury: Close to return

Henry (hamstring) is set for a return soon, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Rico is the one who is furthest ahead of the three - I think he is close to returning to the squad. It could be for Chelsea on Sunday 6 April, but let's see."

Henry is moving along in his rehabilitation and appears to be on the verge of a return. This cones after playing with the reserve team, looking to have come out of the game with no pain. That said, a return seems to be imminent, possibly against Chelsea on Sunday.