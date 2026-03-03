Rico Henry Injury: Forced off early Tuesday
Henry picked up an apparent hamstring injury in the 21st minute of Tuesday's clash with Bournemouth.
Henry left the field during his ninth consecutive league start just after delivering his first assist of the season in the previous game. The left-back is now at risk of missing the next match against West Ham, but the severity of his issue remains unknown. Kristoffer Ajer replaced him midweek and could move into the initial lineup in the event of a serious injury for Henry, with Aaron Hickey (hamstring) also sidelined.
