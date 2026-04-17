Rico Henry Injury: Hopeful to play again

Henry (hamstring) is hopeful to return to play by the end of the season, according to manager Keith Andrews. [Rico] just isn't ready right now. We'll see... we've got five or six weeks left of the season, and hopefully [he] can play a part."

Henry is still not ready for a return and seems to be in question to see the field again this season, as it is not yet confirmed. However, he is still hopeful this will take place, even if it doesn't come until May. He has been their starter at left-back for a solid chunk of the season after struggling for time over the past two campaigns due to injury, so he will hope to be fit for the end of the season, earning 14 starts in 25 appearances.