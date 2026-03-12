Rico Henry Injury: Hopeful to return after break
Henry (hamstring) is expected to face an extended absence, with coach Keith Andrews revealing that "He will be out for numerous weeks, for sure. It's a decent hamstring injury, so we just have to make sure we get that right for him, more so than us. We want him to get back to a good place. How long will that be? I'm not entirely sure".
Henry remains sidelined and might not find many more chances to play this season due to his injury struggles. With Aaron Hickey (hamstring) also hurt, either Keane Lewis-Potter or Kristoffer Ajer may be deployed at left-back in upcoming games. Henry had delivered one assist while averaging 1.6 clearances per contest over 25 EPL appearances (14 starts) this season.
