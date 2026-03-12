Rico Henry headshot

Rico Henry Injury: Hopeful to return after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 5:44am

Henry (hamstring) is expected to face an extended absence, with coach Keith Andrews revealing that "He will be out for numerous weeks, for sure. It's a decent hamstring injury, so we just have to make sure we get that right for him, more so than us. We want him to get back to a good place. How long will that be? I'm not entirely sure".

Henry remains sidelined and might not find many more chances to play this season due to his injury struggles. With Aaron Hickey (hamstring) also hurt, either Keane Lewis-Potter or Kristoffer Ajer may be deployed at left-back in upcoming games. Henry had delivered one assist while averaging 1.6 clearances per contest over 25 EPL appearances (14 starts) this season.

Rico Henry
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 29
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago