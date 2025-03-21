Rico Henry Injury: Logs 45 minutes in friendly

Henry (hamstring) played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly match against Gil Vicente on Friday.

Henry hasn't been fully healthy since the 2023/24 season, as he's had to deal with several injuries and even more setbacks during the recovery process, both from knee and hamstring problems, that have limited him to just seven appearances between Premier League and FA Cup in the last two campaigns. He seems to be trending in the right direction, however, as he's been playing with the U21 squad of late, and the 45 minutes he received in this friendly match will undoubtedly boost his fitness. Keane Lewis-Potter has been playing at left-back for the Bees, but Henry should recover the starting role if he proves to be healthy at some point before the end of the 2024/25 campaign.