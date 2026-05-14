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Rico Henry Injury: Not expected to be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Henry (hamstring) isn't expected to play in the final two games of the season, according to manager Keith Andrews. "He's still training to a point," Andrews revealed. "Coming back, naturally, you're in and out of sessions to get back up to the level. I don't think Rico will be involved this week or next."

Henry hasn't appeared since March due to a nagging hamstring problem, and while he's back in training, he might not have enough time to be an option for the Bees. If that's the case, Henry would finish the season having started on 14 of his 25 EPL appearances, tallying 25 crosses, 41 clearances, 15 tackles and an assist. He's certainly a starter-level player when healthy, but injuries have limited him considerably over the last few years.

Rico Henry
Brentford
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