Rico Henry Injury: Not ready

Henry (hamstring) is not yet an option for play, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Rico was back on the grass on Friday, but he won't be involved... he's not ready yet."

Henry is still working on his fitness levels after training on grass this week, as the full-back has not been cleared for play. This will extend his absence to seven matches for the defender, a rough spell as the season comes to an end. He will now have two more games to make a return, potentially taking place next week if he can start to fully train.