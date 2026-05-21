Rico Henry Injury: Out for season finale
Henry (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to his club.
Henry was unlikely to return this campaign after a hamstring injury, and that has come to fruition, as the defender is out for the season finale. This is a rough way to end for the defender after a mostly fit season, having missed the last two months of the campaign. He ends the season with only a singular assist while being involved in three clean sheets in 25 appearances (14 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW34)25 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2980 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2980 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2980 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2883 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More