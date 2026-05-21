Rico Henry headshot

Rico Henry Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Henry (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to his club.

Henry was unlikely to return this campaign after a hamstring injury, and that has come to fruition, as the defender is out for the season finale. This is a rough way to end for the defender after a mostly fit season, having missed the last two months of the campaign. He ends the season with only a singular assist while being involved in three clean sheets in 25 appearances (14 starts).

Rico Henry
Brentford
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