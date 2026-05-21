Rico Henry Injury: Out for season finale

Henry (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to his club.

Henry was unlikely to return this campaign after a hamstring injury, and that has come to fruition, as the defender is out for the season finale. This is a rough way to end for the defender after a mostly fit season, having missed the last two months of the campaign. He ends the season with only a singular assist while being involved in three clean sheets in 25 appearances (14 starts).