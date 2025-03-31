Fantasy Soccer
Rico Henry headshot

Rico Henry Injury: Sees time with reserves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Henry (hamstring) featured in Brentford's U21 team on Monday against Fleetwood Town.

Henry is seeing some playing time as he works his way back from an injury, with the defender seeing a spot with the younger lads Monday. This is solid news, as he is at least back in action again, having missed out since Jan. 14 due to his injury. Playing Wednesday is out of the picture after he tested his legs Monday, although a return should be on the horizon.

