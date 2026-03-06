Rico Henry Injury: Set to miss time

Henry (hamstring) will be sidelined for the time being after picking up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth on Tuesday, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Rico won't be available [for West Ham], and he'll probably be out for a decent period of time, unfortunately."

Henry has battled hamstring injuries for the better part of the last two years, and right when he was reaching a steady level in his performance, he'll have to spend time on the sidelines once again. Henry's absence means Keane Lewis-Potter could slot on the left side of the defense, although Kristoffer Ajer is also an alternative to play in a wider role, which would move Nathan Collins into center-back.