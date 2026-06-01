Rico Henry Injury: Signs extension with Brentford

Henry signed a one-year contract extension with Brentford through the end of the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Henry is now entering his 11th season in west London having joined from Walsall in August 2016, making 239 appearances for the club including 30 last season. The full-back reached the milestone of 100 Premier League appearances in January's home fixture against Nottingham Forest and made his international debut for Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago in November. A knee injury sustained at Bournemouth cut short what had been a strong run of form, and coach Keith Andrews highlighted the importance of a productive offseason and pre-season to get him back to his best for the start of next campaign.