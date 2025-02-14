Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rico Henry headshot

Rico Henry Injury: Training alone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Henry (hamstring) is training alone on the pitch, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Just been training on the pitch now, not with the team. Also a little bit further away."

Henry still doesn't have a definite timeline for his return, and won't be a real contender for any sort of minutes until he's back in team training. It's not clear when that will be, but the defender training on grass is clearly a good sign and a positive step in his recovery.

Rico Henry
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now