Rico Henry Injury: Training alone

Henry (hamstring) is training alone on the pitch, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Just been training on the pitch now, not with the team. Also a little bit further away."

Henry still doesn't have a definite timeline for his return, and won't be a real contender for any sort of minutes until he's back in team training. It's not clear when that will be, but the defender training on grass is clearly a good sign and a positive step in his recovery.