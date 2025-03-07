Rico Henry Injury: Training in full
Henry (hamstring) is in full training ahead of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, according to manager Thomas Frank.
Henry returned to full training ahead of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa. It's not clear if he's actually fit enough for a spot back on the bench after making just two appearances in his return from long-term injury. If fully fit Henry will likely be eased back into full match action.
