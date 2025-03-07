Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rico Henry headshot

Rico Henry Injury: Training in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Henry (hamstring) is in full training ahead of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, according to manager Thomas Frank.

Henry returned to full training ahead of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa. It's not clear if he's actually fit enough for a spot back on the bench after making just two appearances in his return from long-term injury. If fully fit Henry will likely be eased back into full match action.

Rico Henry
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now