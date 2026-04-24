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Rico Henry Injury: Trains on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Henry (hamstring) is training on grass, but a return remains unknown, according to manager Keith Andrews. "They're doing well. I've just walked past all three of them, they've been doing a session separate from the group. They're back on the grass and making good progress. They've all got slightly different timeframes as to when they'll be back, but they won't be available for Monday."

Henry is making further progress in his return from a hamstring injury, but still needs more time, with the full-back entering the training field for minimal training. This still leaves a return open for this season, although he will have to wait until May. He started in 14 of his 25 appearances before the injury, recording an assist and three clean sheets.

Rico Henry
Brentford
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