Rico Henry News: Assists match winner in 4-3 win
Henry assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Burnley.
Henry provided his first assist this season in his 13th start of the year in the Premier League. He has started each of the last nine games and completed 90 minutes in three of the last four. His best season in the Premeir League has seen him provide two assists, having created 23 chances across the entire year. Two of his four chances created came in this game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 284 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 284 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 218 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2715 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More