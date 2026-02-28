Rico Henry News: Assists match winner in 4-3 win

Henry assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Burnley.

Henry provided his first assist this season in his 13th start of the year in the Premier League. He has started each of the last nine games and completed 90 minutes in three of the last four. His best season in the Premeir League has seen him provide two assists, having created 23 chances across the entire year. Two of his four chances created came in this game.