Rico Henry headshot

Rico Henry News: Assists match winner in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Henry assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Burnley.

Henry provided his first assist this season in his 13th start of the year in the Premier League. He has started each of the last nine games and completed 90 minutes in three of the last four. His best season in the Premeir League has seen him provide two assists, having created 23 chances across the entire year. Two of his four chances created came in this game.

Rico Henry
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Henry See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago