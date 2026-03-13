Rico Lewis Injury: Suffering from ankle injury

Lewis is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Rico has a problem with a twist in the ankle. A little bit swollen, but is edging to be back."

Lewis has been missing the past few weeks and is still out as he deals with an ankle injury, needing a bit more time to regain fitness. That said, he has already missed four games due to the injury, leaving the defense without a bit of depth at right-back. He has been used in spurts this season, but this is no major loss, with Matheus Nunes the starter at right-back while Abdukodir Khusanov serves as backup.