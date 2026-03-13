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Rico Lewis Injury: Suffering from ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Lewis is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Rico has a problem with a twist in the ankle. A little bit swollen, but is edging to be back."

Lewis has been missing the past few weeks and is still out as he deals with an ankle injury, needing a bit more time to regain fitness. That said, he has already missed four games due to the injury, leaving the defense without a bit of depth at right-back. He has been used in spurts this season, but this is no major loss, with Matheus Nunes the starter at right-back while Abdukodir Khusanov serves as backup.

Rico Lewis
Manchester City
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