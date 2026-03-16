Rico Lewis Injury: Trains fully Sunday
Lewis (ankle) was spotted training in full Sunday ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the club posted.
Lewis has missed the last five matches with an ankle injury but appears to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad after being spotted training fully Sunday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Real Madrid. The versatile defender is expected to be a late fitness call for the clash and could slot back into the squad if he gets the green light. If cleared, he would likely resume his rotational role for the Citizens moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Lewis See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2072 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & GW4 Prediction185 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes187 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3202 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3202 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Lewis See More