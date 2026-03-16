Rico Lewis Injury: Trains fully Sunday

Lewis (ankle) was spotted training in full Sunday ahead of Tuesday's second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the club posted.

Lewis has missed the last five matches with an ankle injury but appears to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad after being spotted training fully Sunday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Real Madrid. The versatile defender is expected to be a late fitness call for the clash and could slot back into the squad if he gets the green light. If cleared, he would likely resume his rotational role for the Citizens moving forward.