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Rico Lewis News: On bench in UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Lewis (ankle) is among the substitutes for Tuesday's UCL second leg against Real Madrid.

Lewis will likely remain a bench player now that he's healthy, having logged just 90 minutes in an FA Cup match over the last couple of months. He was previously used in both midfield and right-back roles, so he'll remain an alternative to Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes if either of those players need rest in future weeks.

Rico Lewis
Manchester City
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