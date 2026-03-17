Rico Lewis News: On bench in UCL
Lewis (ankle) is among the substitutes for Tuesday's UCL second leg against Real Madrid.
Lewis will likely remain a bench player now that he's healthy, having logged just 90 minutes in an FA Cup match over the last couple of months. He was previously used in both midfield and right-back roles, so he'll remain an alternative to Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes if either of those players need rest in future weeks.
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