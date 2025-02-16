Rico Lewis News: Registers three clearances

Lewis generated three clearances in Saturday's 4-0 win against Newcastle United.

Lewis was back in the starting XI Saturday following the injury of Manuel Akanji, as he only appeared off the bench for 45 in Tuesday's UCL loss to Real Madrid. He wasn't all that active in the win as City handled Newcastle, only seeing three clearances and not having much work to do in the defense. He will hope to continue seeing the start, as he has only started in two games since Jan. 4, only having missed four starts all season up until then.