Lewis was finally back in the starting XI after some time appearing from the bench, his first start since Aug. 23, the second game of the campaign. He would see some decent work in his 73 minutes of work, recording an assist in the 17th minute when he found Erling Haaland, Lewis' second assist and goal contribution of the season between UCL and league play. He did earn his start in the middle of the field and will hope this can lead to more time moving forward, although his best chances for time remain at right-back unless injuries become a problem in the midfield.