Rida Zouhir headshot

Rida Zouhir News: Signs with D.C. United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Zouhir has signed with D.C. United out of free agency, according to his new club.

Zpuhir will remain in MLS after finding a new club this offseason, joining D.C. United on a one-year deal. He started in one of his seven appearances last season, serving in more of a reserve role for the club. That said, he will look to see more minutes this season but ultimately is likely set for a rotational to revere role.

