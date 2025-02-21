Rida Zouhir News: Signs with D.C. United

Zouhir has signed with D.C. United out of free agency, according to his new club.

Zpuhir will remain in MLS after finding a new club this offseason, joining D.C. United on a one-year deal. He started in one of his seven appearances last season, serving in more of a reserve role for the club. That said, he will look to see more minutes this season but ultimately is likely set for a rotational to revere role.