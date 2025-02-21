Ridgeciano Haps Injury: Fit for Lazio clash

Haps (undisclosed) "has recovered from his ailment," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated

Haps will return after sitting out the previous tilt due to an unspecified injury. He faces more competition relative to previous weeks due to the returns of Marin Sverko and Joel Schingtienne and the additions of Alessio Zerbin, Alessandro Marcandalli and Fali Cande. He has notched two chances created, three tackles (one won), four interceptions and 15 clearances in his last four appearances.