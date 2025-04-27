Ridgeciano Haps News: Fills in decently in Milan game

Haps drew one foul and generated one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and three tackles (three won) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against AC Milan.

Haps drew the nod as Mikael Egill Ellertsson (undisclosed) was scratched and played with a lot of energy, but his decision-making wasn't always on point. He'll likely draw more starts if the teammate misses more times. He hadn't produced much in his previous five showings off the bench, tallying just three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (one won).