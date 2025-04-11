Ridle Baku News: Assists twice against former club

Baku had two assists from two chances created while taking two off target shots and making three tackles (winning three) during Friday's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg.

Baku set up Lois Openda in the 11th minute and Xavi Simons in the 49th while leading Leipzig with three tackles. Baku has lined up in attacking midfield in back-to-back matches and has returned three goal involvements, four shots and four crosses in the advanced role.