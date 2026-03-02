Ridle Baku News: Provides one assist
Baku assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Hamburger SV.
Baku delivered a strong two-way performance in Sunday's clash against Hamburger, providing a headed assist for Romulo while matching his season high with four crosses. He added three tackles, three interceptions and a season-high seven clearances in a busy outing. The right wing-back has now made two consecutive starts, totaling one assist, seven crosses and one key pass during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ridle Baku See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga TargetsJune 4, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga TargetsMay 28, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga TargetsMay 26, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig at Mainz PreviewMay 23, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ridle Baku See More