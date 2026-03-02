Ridle Baku headshot

Ridle Baku News: Provides one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Baku assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Hamburger SV.

Baku delivered a strong two-way performance in Sunday's clash against Hamburger, providing a headed assist for Romulo while matching his season high with four crosses. He added three tackles, three interceptions and a season-high seven clearances in a busy outing. The right wing-back has now made two consecutive starts, totaling one assist, seven crosses and one key pass during that span.

Ridle Baku
RB Leipzig
