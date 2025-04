Baku scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim.

Baku found the back of the net Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 43rd minute which took the 2-1 lead. It marked his fourth goal contribution of the season and his first since Dec. 13. He was subbed off at halftime for Tidiam Gomis.