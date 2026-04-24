Ridle Baku headshot

Ridle Baku News: Scores with lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Baku scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.

Baku found the back of the net in the 63rd minute scoring Leipzig's final goal of the match. The goal was the first since January 24th for Baku as he's combined for three shots, six chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.

Ridle Baku
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ridle Baku See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ridle Baku See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 4, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 28, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 26, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig at Mainz Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig at Mainz Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 23, 2020