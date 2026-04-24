Ridle Baku News: Scores with lone shot
Baku scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.
Baku found the back of the net in the 63rd minute scoring Leipzig's final goal of the match. The goal was the first since January 24th for Baku as he's combined for three shots, six chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
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