Baku made his first start since the ankle injury that kept him sidelined for two games and left him unfit to start the previous match. He contributed to his seventh clean sheet with two tackles, one interception and one clearance, while remaining a threat in attack with one shot, two chances created and a season-high five crosses. Prior to the injury, he had started all 12 games, attempting 16 shots and creating 21 chances but recording only two assists. Defensively, he made 33 tackles, 12 interceptions and 40 clearances.