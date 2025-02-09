Ridle Baku News: Solid in win

Baku generated two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Baku played the full 90 Sunday and caused issues in the match, even if he was held off the scoresheet. Baku is a strong creative option with plenty of upside as a wing-back or midfielder, though he is asked to do more defensively with Leipzig. Baku's role is a bit tumultuous depending on a varying system.