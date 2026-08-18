Rihito Yamamoto Injury: Still needs time to build up

Yamamoto (undisclosed) remains in an individualized buildup program at Freiburg and has yet to feature in any official preseason friendly, with a competitive debut still some way off, according to kicker.

Yamamoto took part in an internal training match early in preseason before the increased physical load led to a reaction that has kept him sidelined since. Yamamoto is expected to eventually offer Freiburg options both as a central midfielder and in a more advanced role, potentially as a long-term fit for the spot vacated by Johan Manzambi's move to Aston Villa. His involvement in Thursday's Conference League playoff opener looks unlikely given where his physical buildup currently stands.