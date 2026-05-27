Rihito Yamamoto News: Signs for Freiburg

Yamamoto has joined Freiburg from Belgian first division side VV St. Truiden, becoming the second Japanese player at the club following the presence of Yuito Suzuki, according to the club.

Yamamoto made 98 competitive appearances for St. Truiden after joining in 2023, contributing five goals in the current Jupiler Pro League season in what sporting director Klemens Hartenbach described as a very strong developmental campaign. Hartenbach praised Yamamoto as a true midfield all-rounder capable of making an impact both with and without the ball, describing his versatility as his greatest strength while acknowledging there is still room for further refinement at the highest level. Yamamoto himself expressed his excitement at fulfilling his dream of playing in the Bundesliga, revealing he had spoken with Yuito Suzuki about Freiburg before making his decision and heard only positive things, with the midfielder eager to influence games and develop alongside his new teammates in what promises to be an exciting new chapter in his career.