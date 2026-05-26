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Riley McGree Injury: Out of World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

McGree will miss the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury in Middlesbrough's final match, reports The Guardian.

It's a massive blow for McGree, who would was set to see significant time in the World Cup for Australia after appearing in seven contests in qualifying. Fortunately for Australia, it's early enough that they can replace him in the team with multiple players sent into camp days before final cuts in the team.

Riley McGree
Middlesbrough
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