Riley McGree Injury: Set to miss World Cup
McGree (undisclosed) has suffered a significant injury that will prevent him from playing for Australia in the World Cup, Joey Lynch of ESPN reports.
McGree sustained the issue in the final game of the club season against Hull City, and it turned out to be a major blow, leaving him out of the upcoming international tournament. Thus, Jackson Irvine and Conor Metcalfe will likely operate as the main midfield options for the Socceroos.
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