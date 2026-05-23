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Riley McGree Injury: Suffers injury in promotion playoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 9:45pm

McGree abandoned Saturday's English Championship playoffs final against Hull City due to an injury, becoming a concern for Australia ahead of the World Cup.

McGree will need to be assessed after picking up a blow that could lead to a relevant issue. With his country's World Cup opener coming on June 13, his status is now a major question mark, especially considering that he's expected to see significant playing time if available. Jackson Irvine and Conor Metcalfe would be the main midfield options for Australia if McGree is dealing with a serious problem. During his last season in the English second division, the central man served as an efficient distributor while tallying six goals and three assists in 28 appearances, but he also struggled with a few injuries in different moments of the year.

Riley McGree
Middlesbrough
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