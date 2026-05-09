Rio Ngumoha headshot

Rio Ngumoha News: Assists again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Ngumoha assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.

Ngumoha created a single chance, a simple pass to Ryan Gravenberch that the latter curled beautifully into the top corner. It wasn't a particularly inspiring assist by any means, but it's another goal contribution for Liverpool's breakout star. He later came off, with some mild cramps, though that may have been manager Arne Slot covering for the boos he received when he took off Ngumoha.

Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool
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