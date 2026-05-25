Rio Ngumoha headshot

Rio Ngumoha News: Grows into role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Ngumoha generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Ngumoha ended the season as the starter on the left wing, starting three start matches and assisting once. The youngster has improved massively as the season has gone on and is one of the brightest young wingers in the world. It's unclear what his opportunities will look like next season, as Liverpool have been linked with multiple wingers in the transfer window. Depending on new additions, Ngumoha could be in for a big step up in the 2026/27 campaign.

Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool
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