Rio Ngumoha headshot

Rio Ngumoha News: Nets in first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ngumoha scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Ngumoha got the start during a rotational clash Saturday, and he rewarded that start with a brilliant curling effort off the wing. The winger hasn't gotten too many chances this season, but he's clearly talented and is a dangerous option on the ball. His role will likely remain minimal to close out this campaign.

Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool
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