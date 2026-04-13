Rio Ngumoha News: Nets in first half
Ngumoha scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham.
Ngumoha got the start during a rotational clash Saturday, and he rewarded that start with a brilliant curling effort off the wing. The winger hasn't gotten too many chances this season, but he's clearly talented and is a dangerous option on the ball. His role will likely remain minimal to close out this campaign.
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