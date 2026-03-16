Rio Ngumoha News: Three shots Sunday
Ngumoha generated three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Ngumoha made a rare Premier League start and looked dangerous throughout Sunday's clash. He took three shots and was a menace off the wing, causing issues with his pace and dribbling. He has struggled to earn big minutes this season, but in his limited action, Ngumoha has been a promising young winger, even if he lacks some end product.
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