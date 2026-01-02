Puig could miss a second straight full season after being absent throughout 2025 due to an ACL tear he picked up during the final stages of the 2024 campaign. This is a massive blow for him and the club, considering that he was one of the most consistent attacking contributors in the entire league, and losing him made a big difference for a side that went from winning the title to finishing 26th in the competition without him. All of Diego Fagundez, Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus (thigh) are still on the roster and could cover some of Puig's playmaking tasks.