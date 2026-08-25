Ritsu Doan headshot

Ritsu Doan Injury: Could return for Bundesliga opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Doan (muscular) remains limited to individual training but could return to team training Thursday ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Union Berlin, according to Bild.

Doan missed the DFB-Pokal win over St. Tonis due to muscular discomfort and was still unable to train with the group Tuesday. Frankfurt are hopeful the winger can rejoin team training Thursday, which would give him two sessions to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's trip to Union Berlin. His availability remains uncertain, and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab is the leading candidate to start on the right flank if Doan is unable to recover in time.

Ritsu Doan
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ritsu Doan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ritsu Doan See More
Brazil vs Japan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Brazil vs Japan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
59 days ago
2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Thursday, June 25
SOC
2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 7 Picks for Thursday, June 25
Rotowire Staff
62 days ago
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
62 days ago
Japan vs Sweden Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F
SOC
Japan vs Sweden Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F
Rotowire Staff
62 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
64 days ago