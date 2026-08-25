Ritsu Doan Injury: Could return for Bundesliga opener
Doan (muscular) remains limited to individual training but could return to team training Thursday ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Union Berlin, according to Bild.
Doan missed the DFB-Pokal win over St. Tonis due to muscular discomfort and was still unable to train with the group Tuesday. Frankfurt are hopeful the winger can rejoin team training Thursday, which would give him two sessions to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's trip to Union Berlin. His availability remains uncertain, and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab is the leading candidate to start on the right flank if Doan is unable to recover in time.
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